SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – A 13-year-old Dallas ISD student who was on a school trip has died after he was found facedown in the bottom of a hotel swimming pool in San Antonio, the family confirmed.
WOAI reports Hoang Minh Phan was taken off life support after he was pulled from the pool last Friday evening. According to police, he was at the pool with two other students and a sponsor, who pulled him out of the water.
“He was [brain] dead when they pulled him out of the water,” Hoang’s brother Hien Phan told WOAI. “We had him on life support trying to find any kind of miracle. That’s what broke my heart.”
Dallas ISD released a statement that confirmed Hoang was a student at Dallas Environmental Science Academy and was in San Antonio for a math and science competition.
“He loved everybody with an open heart,” Hoang’s brother Hien Phan told WOAI. “He always smiled. He always made sure that you were happy.”
A GoFundMe page was set up as the family looks to honor the 13-year-old and to seek answers as to what happened at the pool.
Read Dallas ISD’s full statement below:
”We are saddened to learn about an incident involving a student from Dallas Environmental Science Academy, during an out-of-town math and science competition. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and school community. We want to assure families that student safety is always a top priority.
Dallas ISD is committed to providing support to students and staff. A counseling team has been made available and will continue to serve as needed. Once again, our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”