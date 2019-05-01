Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man climbed into the window of a Jack in the Box drive-thru in Dallas and shot a worker who refused to give him cash early Wednesday morning, police say.
Police say the incident happened just before 3 a.m. at the fast food place near Camp Wisdom Road and Interstate-35.
According to police, the suspect climbed through the window and demanded the worker open the cash drawer. When the worker refused, the suspect shot him.
The suspect then fled the scene. A description has not yet been released as the investigation continues.
The worker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.