WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
Filed Under:Camp Wisdom Road, Dallas, DFW News, Jack in the Box, robbery, Shooting, Worker Shot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man climbed into the window of a Jack in the Box drive-thru in Dallas and shot a worker who refused to give him cash early Wednesday morning, police say.

Police say the incident happened just before 3 a.m. at the fast food place near Camp Wisdom Road and Interstate-35.

According to police, the suspect climbed through the window and demanded the worker open the cash drawer. When the worker refused, the suspect shot him.

The suspect then fled the scene. A description has not yet been released as the investigation continues.

The worker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s