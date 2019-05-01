Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Navy veteran Keith Sherman is driving across the country, stopping in the hometowns of fallen service members to interview their families.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Navy veteran Keith Sherman is driving across the country, stopping in the hometowns of fallen service members to interview their families.
He will then submit the interviews to the Library of Congress.
Sherman’s mission is simple: “Help others and bring awareness to the unprecedented sacrifices Gold Star Families have made for this nation. Gold Star Families are those which have lost a loved one in military service. For them, the grief never ends. Their stories are important; they are what makes our nation wonderful, idealistic, inspirational and above all – free.”
Passed in 2016, the Gold Star Family Voices Act allows the firsthand remembrances of the immediate family of service members who have died fighting for this country. Future generations can hear first-hand the realities of the realities of war.