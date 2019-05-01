HOODLINE (ARLINGTON) — Ready to get to know the newest businesses to open in Arlington? From a Mexican joint to a pie shop, read on for the newest hot spots to open near you.
Southern Eats
Wander over to 6407 S. Cooper St., Suite 101, and you’ll find Southern Eats, a new American breakfast joint serving breakfast and brunch.
Check out popular menu options like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits.
Taco Pionero
New to 1121 W. Arkansas Lane, Suite A, is Taco Pionero, a spot to score tacos and more.
This new eatery features breakfast cuisine as well as popular and traditional Mexican favorites. Stop by in the morning and score an egg, ham and beans omelet or egg, bacon, potato and beans breakfast plate. Or head over in the afternoon for options like tacos (pork, steak, chicken, sausage) or the Chuleta Suiza Special, complete with pork chops, bacon, green pepper, mushroom, pineapple, onion and cheese. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is a bakery, offering desserts and more, that recently opened its doors at 1707 N. Collins St., Suite 115.
Come score a two, four or nine-inch pie in flavors such as buttermilk; the I-40 with pecans, chocolate chips and a sprinkle of toasted coconut; the Chocolate Cream with thick and rich chocolate custard in Oreo crust; or a signature take on old school apple pie. (Check out the website here for a full line of offerings, pricing and more information.)