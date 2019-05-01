Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspicious item shut down all westbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike in Plano near Custer Road Wednesday morning, police say. The lanes that were closed during the incident have been reopened.
The report of the closure came around 10 a.m. where police were not allowing any traffic to go under the overpass at Coit Road.
According to police, a suspicious item was reported underneath the toll road at Coit Road.
All lanes of Coit Road at the Bush Turnpike have since been reopened, as well.
A bomb squad was on the scene investigating the item and cleared the scene. There has been no word on what the item was.