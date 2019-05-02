ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — They had to have had an impact on the industry and pop culture over time and today the World Video Game Hall of Fame is ready to hand out honors.
The class of 2019 will be inducted Thursday morning at The Strong museum in Rochester, where the hall of fame is housed.
Officials announced the 12 finalists in March. In the running for induction this year were: “Candy Crush,” ”Centipede,” ”Colossal Cave Adventure,” ”Dance Dance Revolution,” ”Half-Life,” ”Microsoft Solitaire,” ”Mortal Kombat,” ”Myst,” ”NBA 2K,” ”Sid Meier’s Civilization,” ”Super Mario Kart” and “Super Smash Bros. Melee.”
This will be the fifth class to be inducted since the World Video Game Hall of Fame was established in 2015. Last year, “John Madden Football,” ”Spacewar!” ”Tomb Raider” and “Final Fantasy VII” were honored.
And while Sonic the Hedgehog, who was first seen in 1991 on the SEGA Genesis, was inducted into the Hall in 2016, the blue anthropomorphic creature is getting a live-action adaptation and the trailer has been released. Check it out above.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)