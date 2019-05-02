Filed Under:Amber Alert, Children Abducted, Chris Petty, kidnapping, T'Shanti Battle, Texas, Thariyah Battle, Waco, Waco Police

WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children have been found and are safe after an Amber Alert was issued out of Waco early Thursday morning.

Four-year-old T’Shanti Battle and 3-year-old Thariyah Battle were reported as kidnapped with the abduction involving a 37-year-old man named Chris Petty, according to police.

Thariyah Battle, 3, and T’Shanti Battle, 4. (Credit: Waco Police Department)

Police said the children’s mother had left the two girls with Petty as she went to sleep at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. When she woke up at around 11 p.m., she found that Petty and the two girls were gone.

Chris Petty (Credit: Waco Police Department)

Police have not said if Petty was found with the two girls as their investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s