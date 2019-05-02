Comments
WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children have been found and are safe after an Amber Alert was issued out of Waco early Thursday morning.
Four-year-old T’Shanti Battle and 3-year-old Thariyah Battle were reported as kidnapped with the abduction involving a 37-year-old man named Chris Petty, according to police.
Police said the children’s mother had left the two girls with Petty as she went to sleep at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. When she woke up at around 11 p.m., she found that Petty and the two girls were gone.
Police have not said if Petty was found with the two girls as their investigation continues.