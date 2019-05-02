  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(credit: Arlington Police Department/Twitter)


ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It started with a run-of-the-mill police call to an Arlington department store and ended with little balls of fluff thanking the lawmen who protected them!

(credit: Arlington Police Department/Twitter)

A post on the Arlington Police Department Twitter page began with the question, “Who says Firefighters are the only ones who rescue kittens?”

It seems APD Officers Adkins and Hilliard were about to leave a call at a TJ Maxx when the store manager told them about two kittens that were stuck underneath a car in the parking lot.

(credit: Arlington Police Department/Twitter)

The officers stepped up to the plate and were able to safely rescue the little gray and white kittens.

No word on if Officer Adkins will continue to let them use him as climbing post, but police did say they found them both a great home.

