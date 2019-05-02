WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a Garland ISD bus and an 18-wheeler. There were no initial reports of students on the bus at the time.

The crash happened near N. 1st Street and N. Walnut Street and involved seven vehicles.

According to police, the big rig truck was making a turn when another vehicle went through the intersection and hit the 18-wheeler. The truck lost control and drove over a center median, smashing four other vehicles. One of them was the bus which flipped to its side.

Police say there was one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say the driver of the school bus is okay.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

