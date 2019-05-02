Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – All the heavy rain caused issues for drivers across North Texas.
Fort Worth firefighters and police had to make several high water rescues.
It was around 11 p.m. when a car got stuck in high water at Cleburne road and Frazier Avenue. A short time late, another vehicle got stuck in in high water on Decatur Avenue, not far from the Stockyards.
In far south Fort Worth a woman driving down Crowley Road got caught in high water. The woman’s vehicle was disabled but she was able to crawl out of a window and get to safety.
While there were no emergency rescues, officials with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CBS 11 News that several roads were closed due to high water.