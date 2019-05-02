SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal judge has granted a new trial to former Richardson Mayor Laura Jordan and her developer husband, Mark Jordan.
In March, a jury found them guilty of bribery and wire fraud dating back to then-Laura Maczka’s time in office.
The judge on Thursday cited communication between a court security officer and a juror before the verdict was reached.
The new trial is set for July.
In the first trial, prosecutors said Mr. Jordan hired then-Ms. Maczka for a job at his company for $150,000 a year, which was more than double what he had paid another employee who was licensed.
The government said the former mayor’s support for the project came after she campaigned on a platform of opposing apartments.
During closing arguments, prosecutor Christopher Eason told jurors, “This is not about an affair, it’s about corruption” and that they were “lying to cover up the corruption.”
Eason also said, “She was the first popularly elected mayor in the City of Richardson. She abused her positions of trust at his (Mark Jordan’s) direction.”
She served as mayor from May 2013 through May 2015. Council members previously selected the city’s mayor.
