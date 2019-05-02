  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:100-meter dash, Matthew Boling, running, Sprinting, Texas, Track and field, White Lightning

(CBSDFW.COM) – A high school senior in Texas nicknamed “White Lightning” is sprinting at unbelievable speeds for his age. His latest time was good enough for a spot in the 2016 Olympic final.

Matthew Boling’s latest 9.98-second sprint was the fastest 100-meter dash by an American under 20 years old. He shattered the U.S. high school “all conditions’ record during the Saturday event.

He has certainly earned his nickname!

(Credit: TexanLive.com)

The 18-year-old participated last week at an event held in League City where he competed in two other relay races and the long jump.

However, officials did say that Boling’s 9.98 time doesn’t count as a national record because there was a 4.2-mph wind happening at the time.

Boling will soon run track for the University of Georgia and hopes to earn a spot in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s