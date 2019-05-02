(CBSDFW.COM) – A high school senior in Texas nicknamed “White Lightning” is sprinting at unbelievable speeds for his age. His latest time was good enough for a spot in the 2016 Olympic final.
Matthew Boling’s latest 9.98-second sprint was the fastest 100-meter dash by an American under 20 years old. He shattered the U.S. high school “all conditions’ record during the Saturday event.
He has certainly earned his nickname!
The 18-year-old participated last week at an event held in League City where he competed in two other relay races and the long jump.
However, officials did say that Boling’s 9.98 time doesn’t count as a national record because there was a 4.2-mph wind happening at the time.
Boling will soon run track for the University of Georgia and hopes to earn a spot in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.