Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – American Airlines has opened 15 new gates at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport’s Terminal E.
The Fort Worth-based company says the new gates will aid in the support of over 100 daily regional flights. Select flights will now depart from gates E22 to E30 starting on Friday.
“DFW is a premier hub for the airline and our new gates are just the latest investment,” said Cedric Rockamore, vice president of DFW Hub Operations for American. “The Terminal E satellite is the result of hard work and collaboration from across the airline and the airport, and everyone should be proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”
According to the airlines, DFW Airport’s only Whataburger will open in Terminal E later this summer.