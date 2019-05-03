Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – U.S. health authorities will allow a type of breast implant linked to a rare form of cancer to stay on the market in the United States. Their justification — claims that the risks don’t warrant a national ban.
But the Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it is considering bold warnings for the implants and requiring stricter reporting of problems by manufacturers. The announcement is the latest in the government’s decades-long effort to manage implant risks and complications that can include scarring, pain, swelling and rupture.
