DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Republican Party is hosting a public Celebration of Life Service for Chairwoman Missy Shorey on Friday, May 10 at the Church of the Incarnation at 11:00 a.m.
Born on Flag Day in 1971, Shorey passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24 at the age of 47.
She was the first Chairwoman of the Dallas County Republican Party.
According to a statement by the Dallas County Republican Party, Shorey “was a purpose-driven woman who was loved by all who knew her. She ran her successful company, Shorey Public Relations in Saratoga Springs, New York, and most recently in Dallas, Texas. She also proudly served as the Executive Director for Maggie’s List, taking the federal political action committee to even greater heights in electing fiscally conservative women to the U.S. Congress over crucial election cycles… Shorey was a fearless trailblazer and tirelessly led the Party with passion. The Dallas County Republican Party will forever honor Chairwoman Shorey’s legacy as we continue defending democracy in 2020 and beyond.”
For more information or to share your memories of Chairwoman Shorey, click here.
Shorey is survived by her husband Marc Himelhoch, her parents Lynne and Daniel Shorey, her sister Christina (David) Kay, her mother and father-in-law Paul and Marcia, her brothers-in-law Howard Himelhoch and Scott Himelhoch, and nieces and nephews Charlotte Kay, Alena Kay, Rachel, Wesley, Alexandra, Christina, and William.