MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – After a very soggy night, business is back to normal at the Mesquite Animal Shelter.
Crews are finishing repairs to an 8-inch sewer pipe that flooded a portion of the shelter. The flood happened after the older clay pipe, which is actually across the street from the facility, collapsed.
Dozens of animals had to be moved from the building but thanks to a multi-city aid agreement several other shelters, including the Plano Animal Shelter, Tri-City Animal Shelter and Prairie Paws Adoption Center, stepped in and took care of the animals while cleanup at the building was underway.
Because of the move no public adoptions were made Thursday, but on Friday Wayne Larson, with the City of Mesquite, had a special announcement. “In celebration of Star Wars Day — May 4th — may the force be with you, all of the dogs in the Mesquite Animal Shelter are $40 beginning Saturday May 4th through Monday May 6th… because of the Sith.”
No animals were ever in danger during the flooding.