LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Kelly Clarkson had her appendix removed soon after hosting the Billboard Music Awards.

The 37-year-old Fort Worth native tweeted she “may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain.” She lives in Los Angeles now and flew home after Wednesday night’s show in Las Vegas and had surgery on Thursday.

Despite the pain, Clarkson performed her new song, “Broken & Beautiful,” and opened the awards show with a medley of some of the year’s biggest hits. It was the second year in a row that she hosted the awards.

Clarkson tweeted she’s “feeling awesome.”

She closed her tweet with a hashtag of the showbiz mantra: “TheShowMustGoOn.”

