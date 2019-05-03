  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alberto Nduli, failure to stop and render aid, father, Father killed, grandfather, Houston, Oscar Harrison Jr., repossession, Texas News, Tow truck, Tow Truck Driver, tow trucks
(credit: Houston Police Department)


HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a tow truck driver has been arrested and charged after a 68-year-old Texas man died while trying to stop him from repossessing his SUV.

Houston police say Oscar Lee Harrison Jr. was trying to tow Alberto Nduli’s Lincoln Navigator on Thursday. Nduli’s family says he believed the repossession was a mistake and jumped onto the vehicle to stop it from being driven away.

(credit: Houston Police Department)

Police say Harrison, 33, continued to drive off with the SUV in tow and Nduli was eventually thrown from the moving vehicle. The elderly man, who was a father of seven and grandfather, died at the scene after hitting his head on the concrete.

Police say Harrison drove away and dropped the SUV off at the tow truck’s lot before later returning to the scene where he was arrested.

“He didn’t render aid. He didn’t ensure that this person was going to get the proper aid,” said Harris County Prosecutor Sean Teare. “He simply took the car and dropped it off and that’s unacceptable.”

As it stands Harrison is charged with failure to stop and render aid, but officials say that charge could be upgraded.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s