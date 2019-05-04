Filed Under:Chewbacca, Dallas, Fan Expo Dallas, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, memorial, Peter Mayhew, Star Wars


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Peter Mayhew, best known for playing Chewbacca in the Star Wars movies, is being remembered in a special way as fans at Fan Expo Dallas are able to let his family know how much he was loved in the community.

Mayhew was scheduled to appear at the annual convention dedicated to fandom before he passed away on Thursday at his home in North Texas at the age of 74.

Organizers of the convention decided to keep his signing booth open so that fans of the beloved actor could pay their respects and write notes of thanks and heartbreak in a memorial book.

(Credit: CBS 11)

It’s a way for fans to give proper goodbyes to the late actor and to show the family that he was loved not only as the man behind Chewbacca, but as a person adored by all.

Mayhew’s booth was set up with the memorial book, flowers, little Chewbacca figurines and a photo of the actor in his famous costume.

Fans have been signing the book since the convention opened Friday afternoon and are expected to continue through the final day on Sunday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s