



– With 45 of 47 precincts reporting (96 percent), incumbent Dallas City Council member Jennifer Staubach Gates leads former Dallas Mayor Laura Miller 66 to 34 percent and will be re-elected.

Gates said Saturday night at her watch party, “I plan on doing just what I’ve been doing the last six years. Representing District 13 and putting public safety as a priority, infrastructure, our streets and roads and making sure the quality of life for District 13 residents is good.”

During the final day of early voting, CBS 11 found former Dallas Mayor Laura Miller walking a Northwest Dallas neighborhood going door to door.

She said she’s walked to more than 2,200 homes with the goal of returning to City Hall and representing District 13. “As a woman I just knocked on her door told me I just believe that you will actually get something done.”

Miller hopes to unseat incumbent Jennifer Staubach Gates, who we found greeting voters at Our Redeemer Church. “I have support from the police and fire associations as well as all of the neighborhood leadership.”

Gates said she’s had multiple meet and greets. “Get the neighbors out, talk about issues, and then making sure they get out there to vote. We encourage voters to be active by calling them, door-knocking, meeting with them in their neighborhoods.”

Miller said her day doesn’t end after meeting residents. “At night, I go home and write postcards to every single household that I walked, and thank them for talking to me. That’s how you win the race. You win the race by being on the street and finding out about people.”

The former mayor created a stir February 15, when she filed paperwork at City Hall to run just hours before the filing deadline.

A major issue is development in and around Preston Center.

One proposed project held up is the Preston Place Condominiums along Northwest Highway near Preston Road, which burned down in March, 2017.

Miller opposes a high-rise, and favors a building no higher than four stories, like the original.