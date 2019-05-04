DALLAS AND FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Four Democratic presidential candidates are in North Texas this weekend.
Two of them who were campaigning Saturday are the two Texans in the race, Julian Castro and Beto O’Rourke.
During a get-out-the-vote rally in Fort Worth, Castro, the former HUD Secretary and San Antonio Mayor, touted the fact he qualifies to take part in the first Democratic Primary debate in late June after meeting the threshold of 65,000 contributions.
With 41 weeks left to go before the first in the nation Iowa Caucus, Castro is hovering around 1 percent in the polls.
“It doesn’t matter to me if I’m the frontrunner in May 2019. What matters is building a campaign that gets stronger and stronger so that I’m the frontrunner in February, 2020 when the voting starts,” Castro said.
Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke gave the commencement speech at Paul Quinn College in Dallas.
O’Rourke praised school President Michael Sorrell, who has turned the historically black college around.
O’Rourke urged the graduates to exercise their right to vote and said Texas is no longer in last place when it comes to voter turnout.
“Young voter turnout up 500 percent in this state from the last election so young men and women like Brittany, like you, making the difference and ensuring we can sustain the victories that have been won in the past,” O’Rourke said.
On Sunday, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will campaign in Dallas. It will be her second visit since she announced her presidential campaign.
On Friday night, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke to nearly 700 Democrats in Dallas and five hecklers interrupted him.