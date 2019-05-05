HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been issued out of Houston for a 5-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted by three unknown males.
Police are searching for Maleah Davis who was last seen wearing a light-blue Under Armor jacket, blue jeans and grey Under Armor tennis shoes with pink and white details.
According to police, Maleah, her stepfather and her 2-year-old brother were reportedly abducted by three Hispanic males Friday night in north Houston while the stepfather was checking on a possible flat tire on the side of the road.
Police say her stepfather, Darion Vence, was hit in the back of the head and was in and out of consciousness for almost 24 hours. Vence told police when he finally regained his consciousness, he was on the side of Highway 6 with his son in the Sugar Land area on Saturday night.
According to police, the alleged abductors kept Maleah, and their whereabouts are unknown.
Police say traffic cameras captured Vence’s stolen vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Altima, in the Sugar Land area at around 3 p.m. Saturday with Texas paper tags 3092G9.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call police at 713.308.3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713.222.8477.