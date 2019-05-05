CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his 10-year-old brother in southeast Texas, authorities say.
The Montgomery County sheriff’s office says deputies on Saturday afternoon responded to a shooting call in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. Authorities found the 10-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound to his chest area.
The child was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Authorities say the 12-year-old was placed in custody in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Further details of the shooting were not released. Authorities say it’s an active investigation.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)