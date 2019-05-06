AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Richardson Police officer killed in the line of duty in February 2018 is being memorialized on a stretch of highway through the city he served.
Governor Greg Abbott on Monday signed House Bill 540 into law which designates a portion of North Central Expressway (U.S. Highway 75) as the Officer David Sherrard Memorial Highway.
Governor Abbott was joined by the family of Officer Sherrard for the bill signing.
The bill was authored by State Rep. Jeff Leach who represents Richardson.
“Officer David Sherrard was a loving husband and father, and a dedicated public servant who ran towards danger to protect others,” said Governor Abbott. “Officer Sherrard died a hero, and while we can never fully repay him or his family, we can remember him for being the tremendous officer and the good and decent man that he was. I am honored to celebrate the memory of Officer Sherrard today, and we will ensure that We can celebrate his life and we can ensure that his name, his sacrifice, and his legacy will forever be remembered.”
Officer Sherrard, 37, died February 7, 2018 at a hospital hours after he was shot while entering an apartment. Police say another man was found shot dead at the scene.