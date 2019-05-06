DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A North Texas man faces up to 88 years in a U.S. prison he was convicted of sharing online messages promoting terrorism and lying to investigators.
Prosecutors in Dallas on Monday announced Said Azzam Mohamad Rahim was convicted on eight counts related to social media and supporting terrorism.
“Said Azzam Mohamad Rahim operated online to spread ISIS’s poisonous message of hate and violence,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “Then he attempted to travel to support ISIS and he lied to the FBI when questioned about his activities. With the jury’s guilty verdicts, he is being held accountable for his crimes. I want to thank the prosecutors, agents, and analysts who are responsible for this result.”
Jurors on Friday convicted him of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, attempting to provide material support to foreign terrorism organization and six counts of making false statements involving international terrorism to federal authorities.
Investigators say Rahim, a U.S. citizen living in the Dallas area, was arrested in 2017 at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport while trying to board a flight to Amman, Jordan. Prosecutors say Rahim, when questioned by officers, denied supporting terrorism or promoting such violence.