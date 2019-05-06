  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas Accident, dallas police, deadly accident, Deadly Crash, DFW News, driver killed, Fatal Crash, Tow truck, tow truck crash, Tow Truck Driver


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A tow truck driver is dead after a crash on Interstate-35E in Dallas.

The accident, involving the truck and another vehicle, happened around 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway, near Empire Central.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the two vehicles collided and the tow truck lost control, smashed through a guard rail, crossed onto the service road and hit a tree. That driver is dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was also injured, but the driver’s exact condition isn’t known.

Police have not released the names of the person killed or the injured driver.

The freeway and service road were shut down temporarily after the crash. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s