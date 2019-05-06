Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A tow truck driver is dead after a crash on Interstate-35E in Dallas.
The accident, involving the truck and another vehicle, happened around 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway, near Empire Central.
According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the two vehicles collided and the tow truck lost control, smashed through a guard rail, crossed onto the service road and hit a tree. That driver is dead on the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was also injured, but the driver’s exact condition isn’t known.
Police have not released the names of the person killed or the injured driver.
The freeway and service road were shut down temporarily after the crash. The cause of the accident is under investigation.