NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Water engineers are on high alert this week, with more rain expected to fall on lakes and rivers that are already full.
At least four river crossings are still closed in Wise county.
Bridgeport, Eagle Mountain and Lake Worth are at capacity, and water is backing up into rivers and tributaries.
The Tarrant Regional Water District has teams on 24 hours a day now, monitoring levels and trying to make adjustments to prevent flooding.
“When we get to this point, what we call high alert, we need more people,” said Rachel Ickert, the district’s Water Resources Engineering director. “We need people answering phone calls, we need more people running he models. People are out in the field checking conditions there as well”
Water managers said North Texas needs a good week of dry weather, to receive conditions back to low-level alert status.