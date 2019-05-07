DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police who responded to call about a suspicious person instead found a body when they arrived on-scene.
The call came shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived at the apartment on 2400 Stockbridge Road, they entered through an unlocked door to check on the welfare of the occupants. That’s when they found the body.
Medics arrived, and the victim was pronounced deceased.
Police said the victim had obvious signs of trauma and died sometime ago.
At 10:30 a.m. the victim’s adult son, Isaac Warriner was taken into custody by the Lighthorse Police Department in Love County, Oklahoma after a pursuit with law enforcement. Detectives obtained warrants for Abuse of Corpse and Tampering of Evidence.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner hasn’t released an official cause of death.
Detectives will continue to work with the Medical Examiner and Denton County District Attorney’s Office.