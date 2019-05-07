Comments
DENVER (CBS NEWS) – Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after a shooting left several students injured at a Denver high school, authorities said. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office described the incident at STEM School Highlands Ranch as an “unstable situation” and still considered the scene as active.
DENVER (CBS NEWS) – Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after a shooting left several students injured at a Denver high school, authorities said. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office described the incident at STEM School Highlands Ranch as an “unstable situation” and still considered the scene as active.
At least eight students were injured in the shooting, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. They said students were being bused to a nearby recreation center.