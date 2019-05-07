Filed Under:Denver suburb, injured students, School Shooting, STEM School Highlands Ranch


DENVER (CBS NEWS) – Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after a shooting left several students injured at a Denver high school, authorities said. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office described the incident at STEM School Highlands Ranch as an “unstable situation” and still considered the scene as active.

At least eight students were injured in the shooting, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. They said students were being bused to a nearby recreation center.

READ LATEST CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s