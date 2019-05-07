Comments
(credit: CBSDFW.COM)
ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old at an apartment complex in Allen.
The shooting happened after a gathering at the Presidio Apartments in the 1500 block of South Jupiter Road.
Investigators say a group of people were having a party on a patio and drinking alcohol when one man pulled a gun out and shot the teenager in the leg.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives with the Allen Police Department say the suspect ran from the scene after the shooting.
The relationship between the suspect and the victim isn’t known.