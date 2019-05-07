DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s springtime in North Texas and that means rainfall, bluebonnets– and yes, potholes.
“I try to swerve around them,” says Eve Aragon, “but, you can’t really do that!”
The near constant rainfall doing more than making the commute treacherous, there’s the roadway aftermath: potholes popping up like mushrooms.
“It is, it is getting worse,” shares Salvador Alvarado, “they look like they’re getting worse.”
“It’s dangerous,” says Martinez, “and with the speed that people do, not being able to see it…it will get bigger than it is, now, and it will cause you to lose control.”
Our pothole search today took us to Preston Road where a TxDOT contractor, “Road Doctors” was using what’s called a ‘spray-patch-injection’ system to apply tar and gravel and be on to the next pothole in about 30 seconds, and commuters say, not a moment too soon.