By Robbie Owens
Filed Under:cars, Cement, City Life, construction, Dallas, DFW News, potholes, roads, street, Tires, Trucks

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s springtime in North Texas and that means rainfall, bluebonnets– and yes, potholes.​

“I try to swerve around them,” says ​Eve Aragon, “but, you can’t really do that!”

(credit: Nigel Treblin/AFP/Getty Images)

The near constant rainfall doing more than making the commute treacherous, there’s the roadway aftermath: potholes popping up like mushrooms.​

“It is, it is getting worse,” shares Salvador Alvarado, “they look like they’re getting worse.”​

Jaime Martinez has been watching a big one near his job at a detail shop on Forest Lane.

“It’s dangerous,” says Martinez, “and with the speed that people do, not being able to see it…it will get bigger than it is, now, and it will cause you to lose control.”​

In fact, he says he has seen it happen. And to be fair, he adds that crews have fixed it — several times!​
“It just doesn’t seem like it stays repaired,” says Martinez. “There have been accidents. I believe it was one where a gentleman hit the hole so hard, he came up on the curb behind me, went up into the shopping center into a truck.”​

Our pothole search today took us to Preston Road where a TxDOT contractor, “Road Doctors” was using what’s called a ‘spray-patch-injection’ system to apply tar and gravel and be on to the next pothole in about 30 seconds, and commuters say, not a moment too soon. ​

“I drive a pretty big car, so I don’t really have a lot of space to move around them,” says Aragon. “But, they’re terrible! They’re terrible… I heard the alignment going out each time.” And then adding, “you have a nice car, you want to keep it nice so, I’m glad they’re fixing it today.”​
