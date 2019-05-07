



– It promises to be be one of the biggest music festivals ever in North Texas.

But KAABOO Texas promoters say the three-day event this weekend will also be a showcase of art, food and fashion.

There will be six stages and a swimming pool right outside AT&T Stadium.

KAABO Texas is only days away and organizers are hoping for tens of thousands of people both inside and outside the stadium during the event.

CBS 11 got an exclusive first look at the work going on both inside and outside the stadium.

Crews are setting up stages, tents, vendor booths, murals and and a giant pool with cabanas that can be rented.

Among the big names performing: Sting, Lionel Richie, Kid Rock, Lauren Hill and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

But there’s also big names in the world of comedy taking the stage in the Humor Me tent and even a stage where celebrity chefs will be showing off their culinary skills.

Passes start at $99 for one day and $199 for all three days.

The organizers say they’ve gone to great lengths to make the event comfortable with high quality bathrooms, a massage tent, and an I-V station if you need an energy boost.

“I think there’s a stigma against music festivals that they are for kids or that they are dusty and dirty and Port-a Potty‘s and sort of warm beer and plastic cups,” said Chief Brand Officer Jason Felts. “We’ve elevated the music festival experience and brought the festival that we created in San Diego to AT&T Stadium partnering with the Jones family and doing things a little bit differently here.”

