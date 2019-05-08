DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A search for a man who has accosted three women in Northeast Dallas since January continues after yet another disturbing incident.

His latest victim is a woman who was doing yard work Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive.

She told police that a man wearing a camouflage mask covering his face pointed a handgun at her. He yelled something unintelligible since the mask muffled his voice. The victim fled and sought help from a neighbor.

Responding officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. He’s described as a White or Hispanic male, 40-50 years old, 5’10” tall with a beer belly, wearing a full camo mask, which appeared to be made from neoprene.

The search for the suspect started on January 15, 2019 after he knocked on a door in the area of Koko Head Circle and Easton Road. He made disturbing comments to the woman who answered the door. He was wearing a camouflaged face mask and hoodie at the time.

Three days later, the masked man knocked on the door in the area of Groveland Drive and Tavaros Avenue. Again, he made aggressive, disturbing comments to the woman who opened the door.

Police said although no actual offense was committed thus far, his actions are upsetting and should not be taken lightly.

They encourage anyone who sees someone matching his description to call 911.

The Dallas Police Department reminds everyone to be vigilant when answering your door. Always check your peephole or look out your window before opening the door. If someone is knocking on your door and their presence makes you extremely uncomfortable, do not open the door.

If they do not leave, call 911 immediately.