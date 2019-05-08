  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton ISD said Denton High School’s Assistant Principal Howard Palmer will not return to the school district after a recording shared on Facebook accused him of using a racially offensive word to describe a student’s music.

The district put Palmer on leave on Saturday, April 27, after a community member contacted the school district on Friday, April 26 about the incident.

Denton ISD told CBS 11 now that the investigation is complete, Palmer is out.

Howard Palmer – former Assistant Principal at Denton High School (Denton ISD)

Here is the full statement from Denton ISD:

A thorough investigation surrounding an incident reported on April 27 regarding the actions of Howard Palmer, assistant principal at Denton High, was concluded on Tuesday, May 7. Mr. Palmer will not return to the district.

Denton ISD said in a previous statement on the matter while it was under investigation:

This type of behavior will not be tolerated at any level.

