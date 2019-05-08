FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Storms with heavy downpours have brought flooding concerns throughout North Texas with multiple sightings of high water areas being reported by authorities.
A flood advisory was issued to last until 12 p.m. across Tarrant and Dallas counties as the storms moved through the area.
The Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted about various road closures due to high water. These areas include Biddison and James, the 3000 block of Cleburne Road and Wabash at W. Beddell.
The service road of southbound I-35W near Rosedale in Fort Worth has also been closed due to flooding.
Fort Worth police also reported areas that authorities have received calls about flooding.
The city of Fort Worth also closed Lake Worth to boat traffic due to concerns of high water levels and storm debris.
This is a developing story and will be updated.