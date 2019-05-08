WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
LOCKHART, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A jury has found a 28-year-old man guilty of murder in the death of a college student who was missing for months before her body was found in a rural area of West Texas.

The jury in Caldwell County on Tuesday also found Robert Fabian guilty of tampering with evidence in the death of 21-year-old Zuzu Verk.

Police have named Robert Fabian a suspect in the case of missing college student Zuzu Verk. (courtesy: Facebook)

Verk, a Keller native, was a student at Sul Ross State University in Alpine and dating Fabian at the time of her disappearance in October 2016.

Her remains were found the following February in a shallow grave just west of Alpine, about 220 miles southeast of El Paso near the U.S.-Mexico border. She was identified through dental records.

According to an affidavit, Fabian (seen on surveillance video) used a friend’s credit card to buy painting cloths on the night Verk disappeared. Similar style cloths were found in the grave where the woman’s body was found.

The sentencing phase of Fabian’s trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday.

