DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ten students with special needs from Thomas Jefferson High School took to the runway — some even in wheelchairs – to showcase their custom-made suits, shiny new shoes, sharp haircuts and, best of all, a new sense of confidence.
The students, many of whom have never owned a suit – are part of the annual Suit Up Experience, presented by the Heroes Foundation and the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center.
They were all smiles at the fashion show held at Thomas Jefferson High School.
The Suit Up Experience kicked off four years ago as a male version of the “prom dress project,” which quickly evolved into a year-round program tailored to educate and equip young men in various areas of their lives. To date, nearly 2,200 young men have received suits, grooming, wardrobe styling and life skills programs thanks to the assistance of Concord Church, Williams Barber College, Mavs Foundation, Lombardo’s Custom Apparel and individual donors.
Last year’s show was the first time the program expanded, according to Dallas ISD, to meet the unique needs of young men with physical, emotional, behavioral, or learning disabilities or impairments.