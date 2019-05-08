



– The Texas Rangers provided a detailed update Wednesday on construction of Globe Life Field, adjacent to Texas Live! in Arlington.

Globe Life Field opens in March 2020 as this is the 25th and final season of Globe Life Park which sits across the street and is will be the home of the Dallas XFL team for the near term.

Here is the latest on construction progress from the Rangers:

Roof Steel:

· Progress continues on the installation of 19,000 tons of steel for the roof, spanning 5.5 acres.

· Two out of three pieces on the east fixed truss have been installed. The final piece is expected to be lifted into place at the end of May.

· All three pieces of the West Fixed truss have been installed. The final piece of the west roof truss was installed in early April. Together, all three pieces of the west truss weigh 2.4 million pounds and total 630 feet in length.

· Construction on the west planar trusses has started this week.

· Retractable roof construction will begin following the east fixed truss installation. The retractable portion of the roof will add an additional 65 feet of height to the structure.

· Roof construction started in late fall 2018, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Additional Roof Work:

· ETFE installation has started on the west side of the ballpark. Ethylene Tetraflouroethylene (ETFE for short), a plastic polymer related to Teflon, will cover 10,500 square feet of the ballpark.

· It addition to the roof, the ETFE will also be utilized along concourses to allow natural light into the building.

Concrete work:

· Installation of the precast seating risers for the lower concourse started in April in the southwest corner of the site. The rest of the installation for the lower precast risers will follow as roof construction allows. Installation of the upper and main concourse precast concrete risers, which began last July, is completed.

· A total of 115,000 cubic yards of concrete has been poured on-site to this point. Poured on-site concrete is complete in all areas with the exception of the service level.

Structural Steel:

· Bowl steel was completed in mid-February, using a total of 16,000 tons of steel to construct. The final piece was installed on the upper concourse area of centerfield, the northeastern portion of the site.

· The bowl steel construction started in June of 2018, taking nine months to complete.

Internal Work:

· The suites and club spaces have been framed, drywall installed and painting has begun. Suite doors have also been installed.

· Restrooms and concessions are being framed on all levels.

· A limited amount of interior spaces are being painted.

· Tile work has started on the lower concourse and service level in concession and restroom areas.

· Drywall is 50% completed in the ballpark.

· Glass has been installed on the upper suite level of the ballpark.

External Work:

· Glass is going in on the exterior of the building on the south and west sides of the building. East side glass will start mid-May.

· Installation of 100,000 square feet of precast architectural concrete has been completed. The precast product is designed to look like lueders limestone.

· A million bricks will compose the exterior of Globe Life Field, totaling over 216,000 square feet. All 55,556 square feet of precast brick is completed. The rest will be hand laid brick.

Miscellaneous:

· The left field scoreboard steel frame is complete and has been installed in place.

· Aisle railings are in process of installation.

· 13 escalators have been installed on-site. The installation of 24 elevators will begin later this month.

· The four-story office building, located on the southeast side of the site, is 75% complete. The interior of the building has been framed, drywall installed and painting has begun.

Facts and Figures:

· HKS is the design architect for the project and Manhattan Construction Company is the Construction Manager.

· The Globe Life Field team has completed over 2.5 million man hours of work.

· Approximately 1,300 workers are on-site daily.

· The official groundbreaking for Globe Life Field took place on September 28, 2017 with construction beginning the following week.

· The new 1.8 million square foot ballpark is located on 13 acres just south of the current Globe Life Park in Arlington.

· 1.3 million cubic yards of dirt were removed from the site for excavation, using an estimated 97,000 total truck loads over a five-month span.

· Seating capacity is approximately 40,300 for Globe Life Field, which will open in March 2020.

In November 2016, Arlington voters approved the construction of the $1 billion ballpark.

Existing sales, hotel and rental car taxes will help fund the project, along with a possible $3.00 parking tax at the new ballpark and a tax of as much as 10 percent on ticket sales.

The city is contributing up to $500 million of taxpayer money.

The new stadium guarantees the Rangers stay in Arlington at least through 2054.