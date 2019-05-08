Comments
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters who became trapped were rescued while battling a house fire in Keller that was possibly caused by lightning, officials say.
Crews are still working to put out the fire at a home in the 1600 block of Crestwood Trail that started around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials say as firefighters were working to extinguish the flames inside, they became disoriented and had to call for help. Another team had to go in and help them to safety.
According to officials, there have been no injuries to residents or firefighters reported.
Officials on the scene believe lightning likely caused the fire as storms rolled through the area in the early morning hours.