GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A reward of up to $5,000 is on the table for information leading to an arrest, after a hit-and-run in the 4300 block of Action Street on Wednesday.
Garland police officers found Travis Gray lying in the street with a head injury. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.
Traffic investigators recovered video that shows a dark blue minivan driving on Action Street.
It appears Gray was hit was on a ladder in the roadway trying to tie a vehicle down to a trailer. The video captures the minivan hitting him.
The driver stops, gets out of the minivan, walks up to Gray on the ground, returns to his vehicle and drives away.
Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the minivan.
“Clearly he sees that this victim is injured. He gets back in his car and leaves. It’s really important for us to identify who this person is so we can get him off the street. If he is arrested, than the charge will more than likely be failure to stop and render aid,” says Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau.
Investigators are talking to Gray’s family. They’re desperate for justice.
For now, the victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.