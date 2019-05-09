Comments
HUDSON OAKS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Popular Texas grocery chain H-E-B is inching closer to the Metroplex.
On Friday at 6:00 a.m., a new H-E-B opens in Hudson Oaks, about 23 miles west of Fort Worth.
Parker County and Hudson Oaks leaders along with area residents have been excited for the store’s arrival since negotiations began years ago, according to the Weatherford Democrat.
The grocery store sits on the corner of U.S. 180 and Hudson Oaks Drive.
H-E-B has been in business since 1905 and currently has 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, according to its website.
Within 10 minutes of posting this story to the CBSDFW Facebook page, more than a dozen people asked H-E-B to open a store in their cities.