LOCKHART, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A jury has sentenced 28-year-old Robert Fabian to life in prison for the murder of Keller woman Zuzu Verk, whose remains were found in a rural area of West Texas months after she went missing.

The jury in Caldwell County in Central Texas sentenced Fabian on Wednesday, one day after finding him guilty of murder and evidence tampering in the death of the 21-year-old

Robert Fabian (Credit: Alpine PD)

She was a student at Sul Ross State University in the West Texas town of Alpine, about 220 miles southeast of El Paso.

She was dating Fabian at the time of her disappearance in October 2016. Her remains were found the following February in a remote shallow grave near Alpine and identified through dental records.

Zuzu Renee Verk

A judge previously ordered the trial moved from Brewster County in West Texas to in Caldwell County, south of Austin, citing pretrial publicity.

