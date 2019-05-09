COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It may just be three cents, but the average gas price in Texas has dropped for the first time in 14 weeks.
AAA Texas says the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is at $2.59, which is three cents less than this time last week. This is the first drop since early February.
Drivers in Midland are seeing the most expensive prices at $2.76 per gallon of regular unleaded, while San Antonio drivers are paying the least at $2.45.
According to AAA Texas, the national average is also dropping slowly. It’s now at $2.88, which is a one cent drop from last week.
“The statewide gas price average for Texas decreased for the first time since the beginning of February,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “While the price is slightly lower compared to last week, it’s not likely this will be a long-lasting trend as demand for gasoline remains robust and summer driving season is right around the corner.”