DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men are now innocent after they were convicted in the murder of a south Dallas pastor in 2000, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

The office said the cases of Stanley Mozee and Dennis Allen will be dismissed on the basis of “actual innocence.” The men’s murder convictions were originally overturned in 2014, but they were officially determined to be innocent on Friday.

Mozee and Allen were convicted of murder in the April 1999 killing of Rev. Jesse Borns, Jr. According to the district attorney, a special unit began investigating their conviction in 2009 after the Innocence Project requested the case be reviewed.

In 2014, post-conviction relief was agreed to after it was found that “the trial prosecutor suppressed exculpatory evidence.” It was also later determined that the prosecutor also “failed to correct false or misleading testimony from witnesses.”

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals eventually reversed the men’s convictions in 2018.

The district attorney said that because the case is being dismissed due to “actual innocence,” Mozee and Allen will be able to receive compensation for the time they spent in jail.

“Today, the Innocence Project is thrilled to have an official declaration of what these two men have always known: that they are innocent.  We are extremely grateful to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for its commitment to pursuing justice and the truth in this case,” Innocence Project Senior Attorney Nina Morrison said.

