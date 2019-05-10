KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a new bell at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District, but it’s not to signal the beginning or end of the day.

The bell is all about celebrating accomplishments, and ringing it is the school’s greatest honor.

For 1st grader Chase Brown, it was the day hoped would come.

“Very, very, very, very, very happy,” he said.

Chase was chosen as a Parkview Elementary School bell ringer to celebrate his strides in reading. The bell, the brainchild of principal Erin Appling, has come to symbolize hard work and the realization of a goal set and met. Everyone wants a chance to ring it.

“Really and truly, it’s about encouragement,” said principal Erin Appling. “It’s about celebrating positivity and reaching for that next level.”

It’s also about community.

“We all clap, because we were all a part of that student’s success,” said Appling. “Nobody does anything alone. Even if we’re working on a reading goal or a math goal, there’s somebody there that’s always helping us, supporting us, encouraging us.”

A student can be chosen as a bell ringer for an academic achievement or a personal one. Recently, a wheelchair-bound student rang the bell for taking her first steps with a walker.

“It means that when you do something very good you get to ring the bell,” said Chase.

It’s not just for students. Teacher Allison Fargo rang the bell Friday to celebrate a recently-awarded scholarship – showing that goals are a pursuit for life.

“The smile on their face really shows it all,” said Fargo. “It shows why I’m here as a teacher is to have them meet their goals and to be proud of themselves.”

The principal installed the bell about six weeks ago. Ever since, she says she has been flooded with requests from students nominating their teachers to ring it.