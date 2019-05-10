Filed Under:Crime, DFW News, Dwayne Lassai, gun violence, Guns, investigation, Mesquite High School, Police, Seagoville, Treveon Sims-Hubbard


MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting investigation that prompted a lock down of Mesquite High School on Thursday.

Treveon Sims Hubbard and Dwayne Lassai (credit: Mesquite Police Department)

Treveon Sims-Hubbard, 17, of Mesquite, and Dwayne Lassai, 17, of Seagoville have confessed to the shooting and were charged with the offense of Deadly Conduct.

Police said Thursday’s incident started as a physical altercation about an ongoing feud between several parties. The fighting escalated and Sims-Hubbard and Lassai produced handguns and began firing, police said.

Bonds were set at $15,000 each.

This investigation is still ongoing.

 

