MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting investigation that prompted a lock down of Mesquite High School on Thursday.
Treveon Sims-Hubbard, 17, of Mesquite, and Dwayne Lassai, 17, of Seagoville have confessed to the shooting and were charged with the offense of Deadly Conduct.
Police said Thursday’s incident started as a physical altercation about an ongoing feud between several parties. The fighting escalated and Sims-Hubbard and Lassai produced handguns and began firing, police said.
Bonds were set at $15,000 each.
This investigation is still ongoing.