



– Tens of thousands of people are expected at KAABOO Texas in Arlington this weekend at AT&T Stadium.

The festival is a 3-day showcase of art, food and fashion.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says it’s a first-class quality festival that’s packed with artists he’s excited about.

“I’m a fan truly of almost everybody. I didn’t select the entertainment list or the comedians but I am a fan of them,” he aid. “When that Little Big Town starts out… ‘ole Jerry and his girl rush is gonna break down. I’m a fan of theirs. And I will tell you Lionel Richie has been sining, and I’m gonna age myself here not that I need to, but I’ve been a fan f Lionel Richie.”

With performers like Sting, ‪Lionel Richie, Pitbull, Kid Rock‬ and dozens of others, KAABOO Texas will have a lot of big names.‬‬‬

Jones’ daughter, Charlotte, said they’re excited about the event that’ll be held on six different stages.

Organizers say it’s an elevated experience from the rustic idea some people have of music festivals.

“Art, energy, engagement and of course doing it in a first-class way. Everything about this experience is quality,” said Charlotte Jones. “We don’t like porta-potties out here so we certainly want to bring an experience that’s a little more user friendly and certainly something that everybody can enjoy.”

Passes for KAABOO Texas start at $99 for one day and $199 for all three days. Upgraded VIP access can be a little as $20 to as high as $20,000 if you want to meet the stars.

The event kicks off Friday afternoon and runs through Sunday.