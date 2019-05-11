ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in New Mexico have arrested the suspect in the fatal shooting of a University of New Mexico baseball player from North Texas.
Jackson Weller, 23, of Keller was killed outside a club in Albuquerque last week. Police said they arrested Darian Bashir without incident early Friday at an apartment complex.
The exact charges Bashir faces have not yet been released.
Weller’s funeral is expected to take place on Monday, May 13 in Colleyville.
The school said Weller was a member of the team but wasn’t on the roster due to injury. He had hoped to return to the mound in the fall.
A statement from UNM Director of Athletics Eddie Nunez read:
“The loss of Jackson Weller is devastating to the entire Lobo family. He was a very special young man whose absence will be deeply felt. On behalf of Lobo Athletics and The University of New Mexico, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, teammates and all who knew him – please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Our immediate focus will be on continuing to support all who are affected as they cope with this senseless tragedy.”
His family has requested any donations made in Weller’s honor be done through the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico.