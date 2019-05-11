FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The debate over marijuana use in Texas took center stage in Fort Worth on Saturday with supporters marching and rallying for change. This happened as lawmakers are deciding on whether to make changes to the state’s medical marijuana laws.

The peaceful march happened in the downtown area with supporters wanting reform.

Event coordinator Cameron Pinkerton said he wants sensible regulation and not over-regulation.

“So we’re not getting our medicine from the street. And so we’re not throwing veterans into cages for trying to access a plant that grows in the soil they fought to keep free,” Pinkerton said.

Despite its murky legal status, vendors promoted marijuana products and CBD oil. Scott Lueb talked about its benefits for people in need of pain relief.

“Anti-inflammatory. Anti-depressants for PTSD and soldiers. We see it used for pets,” Lueb said.

If House Bill 1365 becomes law, it would expand that list of qualifying conditions, so more people with debilitating conditions would be allowed to access low-THC cannabis.

The bill would allow patients with more than a dozen conditions, including cancer, autism and Alzheimer’s, to take part in the state’s compassionate use program, which is something supporters are in favor of.

“I think it’s something really positive. Because there are so many people that need it to be legalized because there are so many people getting arrested and in trouble for minor things,” said supporter Alejandro Moros.

The bill passed in the House and now heads for the Senate.