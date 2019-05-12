ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington officer who was working near AT&T Stadium on a bicycle was hit by an SUV that didn’t stop to help, police say. The officer is expected to be okay after being released from the hospital.

Police say the officer was working an off-duty assignment at AT&T Stadium at around 12:45 a.m. when he responded to a call in the 800 block of N. Collins Street. He and another officer were on their way to the call on their bikes.

As the officer was crossing N. Collins, he was hit by an SUV, causing him to be ejected from his bike. The suspect vehicle didn’t stop to help the officer.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital and was released about three hours later.

“Thankfully our officer was wearing a bicycle helmet and will be okay,” Police Chief Will Johnson said. “Our team will work diligently to identify the driver of the vehicle who fled the scene.”

An @ArlingtonPD Bicycle Officer was struck overnight while working an event at ATT Stadium. The driver of a dark or black SUV fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lawson at 817.459.5635 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers https://t.co/2F2HOeVo5Q pic.twitter.com/Lt7DCRwv5G — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) May 12, 2019

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 817.459.5635.